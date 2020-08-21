Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy called on Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and decided to enhance their bilateral cooperation in socio-economic sector.

During the meeting, different matters came under discussion including Pakistan-Saudi relations and promotion of bilateral cooperation. The minister said, Pakistanis had a long-lasting spiritual attachment with Saudi Arabia and people of both countries were interlinked in the bond of brotherhood. “We will stand by Saudi Arabia under all conditions,” he assured.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, historically, had cordial bilateral relations and the cooperation extended by the Saudi government for development of the country was praiseworthy.

Fawad Ch maintained that Pakistan gave great importance to relations with Saudi Arabia and added that these relations met the common aspirations of their people. Fawad said Pak-Saudi Arabia relations were invincible and could not be affected due to the changing global scenario.

The meeting was held to explore more avenues of mutual cooperation in different fields of life to further strengthen Pak-Saudi bilateral relations.

Speaking during the meeting, Fawad said, “Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations are not merely limited to the government level but are built nation to nation”.

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Sultan’s visit to Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia reflected the firmness of Pak-Saudi relations, he said.

The minister said the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain (the two holy cities of Makkah and Madinah) was part of the faith of every Muslim and respect for those who were serving this holy place was obligatory on every Muslim. Fawad briefed the Saudi Ambassador about the ongoing projects in the Ministry of Science and Technology. The Saudi ambassador appreciated the steps taken by the government for the welfare of the people and development of the social sector and taking keen interest for promotion of science and technology.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arab were always had strong relations and both had helped each other as brothers.

The Saudi ambassador praised Chaudhry Fawad’s efforts toward reviving the dormant departments of the Ministry of Science and Technology and putting those on the right track.

The minister urged the Saudi companies to cooperate and invest in Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

The Saudi ambassador assured to extend every possible support in each and every field of Pakistan.