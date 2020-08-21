Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid gave away awards to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff serving Corona patients at Children’s Hospital here on Thursday.

Present on the occasion were Dean Children’s Hospital Dr Masood Sadiq, MD Dr Mohammad Saleem, Prof Mehmud Shaukat, Prof Sajid Maqbool, Dr Junaid Rashid, Dr Abid Qureshi, faculty members and staff members. Addressing the participants, Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “I salute healthcare workers who served COVID-19 patients. I appreciate organisers of this ceremony for arranging an event to honour great professionals. Corona pandemic has played havoc with economies of developed nation. Our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff rendered enormous services during the pandemic.

The last government did not develop any system in hospitals for epidemics and crisis situations. We have lost many important figures in the pandemic including Vice-Chancellor Nishter Medical University Prof Mustafa Kamal Pasha.

Our healthcare professionals have sacrificed lives in a battle of salvation for our people and this country. The capacity of the hospitals have been enhanced during the corona pandemic and today we have 14 BSL-3 labs in Punjab.”

She said awards are not a substitute for the matchless services of professionals, who risked their lives to save lives of others. She said Allah has reserved greater ranks for people serving humanity. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar are proud of our dedicated healthcare professionals. The Minister further said, “Corona pandemic has not ended yet and I urge people to follow necessary precautions. All of us must serve the nation for the progress of country.”

reviews arrangements to tackle dengue

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called for enhanced vigilance in the Cabinet Meeting on Dengue prevention at Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. Present on the occasion were Minister for Auqaf Saeedul Hassan Jaffery, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (retired), Usman Younis, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzal, whereas all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners from Punjab joined via video link. Representatives of Police, Directorate General Public Relations, Civil Aviation, Livestock, DHA, Rescue 1122, Special Branch, Higher Education, Local Government, Punjab Healthcare Commission, and other departments also attended the meeting.

The Minister reviewed arrangements for dengue control as Secretary PSH gave an overview of the current status of activities followed by measures taken by different departments. The Minister said, “Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must personally supervise Dengue surveillance. Due to heavy rains, extra effort is required to stop growth of larva. The Punjab Healthcare Commission must increase inspections at hospitals. The response at respective counters in hospitals must be ensured.

The Vector surveillance must be scaled up in all districts.”

Elaborating further, she said, “Hotspots have to be identified for timely elimination of larvae. The PITB must consolidate data of patients from all hospitals. Teams must be sent to the targeted area to stop the transmission of virus. The situation of dengue so far is under control. All recommendations and SOPs of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group must be fully implemented. There is a need to enhance surveillance in affected areas. We will need collective response to control dengue.”