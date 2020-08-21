Share:

KARACHI - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday issued rain-alert for Sindh. Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast the arrival of a new monsoon system in Karachi and other parts of Sindh for today and tomorrow. In a letter addressed to DCs and DDMOs, the PDMA said that Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted new spell of monsoon rains that likely to hit Karachi and other parts of Sindh from Friday (today).

The PDMA has asked concerned authorities to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives during rains predicted in the province.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from Friday under the influence of a low-pressure area in India’s Rajasthan.

In the previous monsoon spell, 21 people were reportedly killed in three days of rain in the metropolis.

The fourth spell of monsoon in Karachi and other parts of Sindh had left a trail of havoc.

At least 39 people died from electrocution in the city during four monsoon rain spells in last 35 days, according to a report by Edhi Foundation.