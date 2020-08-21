Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met with the Provincial Ministers including Provincial Law Minister Raja Mohammad Basharat on Thursday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man of principles and he will not compromise on principles at any cost.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a government is taking practical steps to introduce reforms in institutions.

According to details, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar had a meeting with Provincial Minister Raja Mohammad Basharat, Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and Provincial Minister Higher Education Yasir Hamayun in Governor House Lahore.

National and political matters were discussed during this meeting.

The Governor said that all stakeholders are on the same page and working for the strengthening of the country. He said that the elements trying to create instability in Pakistan will not be successful.

The agenda of PTI government is not personal interests but to make Pakistan a welfare state.

Governor said that the government has saved Pakistan from bankruptcy because of strategic economic policies. We will make Pakistan progressive and prosperous, he reiterated.

He said that the incumbent government is serving Pakistan and its people with goodwill and we are ensuring merit and transparency on every level and in all institutions.

Our topmost priority is to serve the people of Pakistan, he said.

Governor Punjab said that the smart lockdown policy has successfully curtailed the spread of coronavirus in the country.

He said that there has been a decline in coronavirus cases and deaths. He said that we still not have defeated coronavirus completely so the public must continue wearing masks and following the SOPs especially during Moharram in order to avoid a spike in coronavirus cases, he said.

On this occasion, Provincial Ministers said that we are working for the welfare of the public as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They said a new era of progress has started in Punjab. All resources will be utilised to provide all basic facilities to the public and to maintain law and order situation in the country.

They said that we will stand by the public in all circumstances and opposition’s plan to misguide the public will be failed miserably.