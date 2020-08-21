Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched “Sehat Insaf Card for every family of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” to provide free medical facility worth one million rupees at government and private hospitals.

While addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, he said, this is major step towards making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

Imran Khan said that this scheme will create competition among private and public hospitals. He said that government has exempted private hospitals from taxes on the import of medical related machinery.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for giving Universal health insurance coverage of one million rupees per family to its domiciled citizens despite of financial problems.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Prime Minister said this bold step is in line with our Founding Father’s vision for Pakistan and a first step towards welfare state.

Imran Khan said that this policy is only prevalent in a few developed states and not in the USA. He expressed proud of KP government for taking this lead and hoped all other provinces will follow suit. He added that the government was also moving to do the same at the federal level.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved launching of Roshan Digital Account to facilitate overseas Pakistanis. While chairing a briefing on the initiative in Islamabad Thursday, he said Pakistanis abroad are the most valuable asset of the country.

The Prime Minister said providing all possible facilities to overseas Pakistanis and their families who have contributed to the development of the country, is top priority of the government. State Bank of Pakistan is introducing Roshan Digital Account in collaboration with eight major banks of the country. It will be launched in the first week of September.

Meanwhile, chairing a review meeting on the ongoing reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue in Islamabad, Imran Khan said promotion of tax culture in the country, creation of facilities for the taxpayers and removal of concerns of the business community are the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister said special attention should be paid to automation in the system of tax assessment and collection system in the FBR. He directed the Chairman FBR to make arrangements for effective surveillance of all crossing points across the border.