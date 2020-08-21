Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police have arrested four suspected robbers after an exchange of fire in Noon area and seized weapons and hand grenades from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

The detained accused have been shifted to police station for further investigation, he said.

According to details, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have received information that an attempt of weapons smuggling could be made by some suspects from Rawalpindi to Islamabad. Following the information, SSP Investigation has constituted a special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan tasking it to arrest the smugglers.

The special police team have erected a Nakka at Motorway Chowk and started checking suspicious vehicles. During course of search, police spotted a suspicious vehicle and tried to stop it. However, the driver sped up the vehicle towards Noon while police started chasing the vehicle. The suspects opened indiscriminate firing on police party. Police also retaliated and managed to arrest four robbers. Police seized a Kalashnikov, three pistols and two hand grenades from their possession. The detained robbers were identified as Mustafa alias Farid, Aimal Khan, Zabi Ullah and Yasin alias Tariq.

The spokesman informed that the accused had confessed martyring SI Aslam Gull of Islamabad Traffic Police on a picket. He said the robbers also confessed their involvement in committing dacoities in various areas. IG Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan appreciated the efforts of CIA police team.