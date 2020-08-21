Share:

Pakistan universities are ranked low because they are controlled by the government or political establishments and not academics. Appointments for various posts are considered on the basis of political influence, caste, or corruption. Academic excellence is one of the factors for the appointment but not the main factor. There is no absence of talent in Pakistan, however, it often remains hidden behind politics.

In fact, Pakistani scientists, researchers, engineers, and medical doctors have exhibited their talent in advanced countries and excelled in their fields.

Education is the building block for future generations and in order to achieve a higher ranking, academics must have a free hand in the management of Universities.

SHABIR JAMALI,

Nawabshah.