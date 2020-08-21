Share:

DADU - SSP Dr Farukh Raza Malik said here on Thursday that protection of the police officers and personnel, deputed for maintaining law and order during Muharram, from the coronavirus pandemic was top priority of the govt. “For this purpose, washable masks are being provided to them which will be helpful in protecting them,” he said, and added these measures were being taken as per the direction of Sindh Inspector General of Police.

Presiding over a meeting on law and order situation, he told the officers and cops that masks were available at the central police office.

SSP Dr Farukh Raza further said that the police had prepared a comprehensive plan for ensuring peace during the holy month, particularly during the mourning days, under which all processions would be provided foolproof security and no one would be allowed to violate the law.

He made it clear that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Home Department would be implemented in true letter and spirit.

The SSP said that Sindh Police would distribute more than 2,000 facemasks among the participants of majalis and mourning processions while the Force had 10 ambulances for accompanying the processions.

Ulema belonging to different sects gave their proposals on the occasion to ensure sectarian harmony during Muharram, while issues pertaining to loadshedding, sanitation and drainage also came under discussion. They also assured the SSP of their cooperation in maintaining law and order situation during the month.

Later, the SSP went round different markets and elicited people’s views on police’s performance.

DIG reviews security steps

for Muharram

SUKKUR: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur range, Fida Hussain Mastoi on Thursday visited the SSP office Sukkur to check the security measures adopted for peaceful observance of Muharram.

He was briefed about the security situation, especially in sensitive points. The DIG also inspected various sections including Special Branch, CTD and knew about the modern and sophisticated system adopted for monitoring of terrorists and anti-state elements.

The DIG directed the SSP Sukkur to make the best use of all available resources and ensure a peaceful Muharram at all costs.