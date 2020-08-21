Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Punjab House Islamabad on Friday. Matters regarding development projects, administrative affairs and political situation came under discussion during the meeting.

The chief minister informed the Governor Punjab about the measures taken by Punjab government to maintain law and order during Moharram-ul-Haraam.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar and Usman Buzdar said that the opposition should wait for next general elections instead of creating hue and cry.

Government is determined for the development and prosperity of the province. We will thwart the negative politics of opposition.

Usman Buzdar said that we want to take Pakistan forward whereas the opposition wants to reverse the process of progress and development. Government wants to make Punjab the exemplary province of the Pakistan. Government is taking all possible steps for the development and prosperity of the province, he added.