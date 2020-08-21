Share:

ISLAMABAD - A first trailer has been released for Sofia Coppola’s new film On the Rocks, starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones. In the movie, Murray and Jones star as a father-daughter duo. Jones’s character Laura, a writer and mother, experiences doubts about her marriage. Her father, a ”larger-than-life playboy” called Felix, convinces her that they need to investigate her husband by tailing him. “Can you just act a little less excited about this?” Jones’s Laura asks her father.

“Because this is my life, and it might be falling apart.” Felix, meanwhile, shares a couple of what he believes to be general truths about relationships. “A woman is at her most beautiful between the ages of 35 and 39,” and” “It’s nature – males are forced to fight, to dominate, and to impregnate all females,” he quips.