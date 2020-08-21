Share:

RAWALPINDI - Af­ter the meteorological de­partment predicted mod­erate or heavy rain during next three days and flood­ing in Rawalpindi, all the departments concerned particularly Rescue-1122 and Civil Defense were put on high alert. Accord­ing to Chief Officer Civil Defense Talab Hussain, the administration on the directives of Commis­sioner Rawalpindi Capt. ® Muhammad Mehm­ood, had set up a special control room to monitor flood situation in Nullahs particularly Lai. He said, Rescue 1122, the Pun­jab Emergency Service and Civil Defence teams would remain alert and in case of flood emergency in any area, relief and rescue operation would be started particularly in the low-lying areas of Nullah Lai. According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, the Rescue teams are fully equipped and prepared if flood hit low lying areas.