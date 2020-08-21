RAWALPINDI - After the meteorological department predicted moderate or heavy rain during next three days and flooding in Rawalpindi, all the departments concerned particularly Rescue-1122 and Civil Defense were put on high alert. According to Chief Officer Civil Defense Talab Hussain, the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. ® Muhammad Mehmood, had set up a special control room to monitor flood situation in Nullahs particularly Lai. He said, Rescue 1122, the Punjab Emergency Service and Civil Defence teams would remain alert and in case of flood emergency in any area, relief and rescue operation would be started particularly in the low-lying areas of Nullah Lai. According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, the Rescue teams are fully equipped and prepared if flood hit low lying areas.
