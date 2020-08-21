Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Sheh­ryar Afridi Thursday said his ministry had exten­sively engaged the donor countries and convinced them to enhance funding for the Afghan refugees. The efforts made by the ministry led the United States Embassy in Paki­stan to host first-ever do­nor’s conference for the Afghan refugees, he said while sharing ministry’s two years performance report here. The United States of America, China, South Korea, Switzerland and others countries also contributed food packag­es for the Afghan refugees during the Covid-19 lock­down, he added. Prime Minister lmran Khan, he said, had presented the case of Pakistan’s unprec­edented hosting of the Afghan refugees for 40 years in a befitting man­ner before the world. He said the ministry had ini­tiated and organized an event to commemorate the ‘40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees’ which further led to arrival of United Nations Secre­tary General (UNSG) in Pakistan. Pakistan also raised the Kashmir issue and briefed the UNSG about the Indian atroci­ties against the unarmed Kashmiris, he main­tained. He said meetings were held after a lapse of three years that helped revive quadrilateral (Pak­istan, Iran, Afghanistan and UNHCR) and trilater­al (Pakistan, Afghanistan and UNHCR) mechanism for dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees.