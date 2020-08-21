Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual cooperation in different sectors.

The Ministry of Science and Technology in a tweeter message said Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Minister for Science and Technology Fawad chaudhry. “Pak-Saudi friendship is beyond politics and is based on people-to-people contact,” Fawad Chaudhry said. Mutual cooperation in agriculture sector also came under discussion.