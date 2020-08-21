Share:

Supreme Court (SC) has directed Sindh Government to get vacate official residences from illegal occupants within two months and file implementation report in the case of illegal allotment of government residences.

A 3-ember bench of SC presided over by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad took up the case for hearing Friday.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Sindh told the court 229 government residences are under illegal occupation in Sindh. The process for evacuation of official residences was stopped due to corona virus epidemic.

CDA counsel told the court the IG Islamabad home was also allotted illegally. Islamabad police are occupying our 200 quarters. Talks were held but Islamabad Police are not ready to vacate these quarters.

Additional Attorney General told the court only four official residences from Islamabad could not be recovered. The cases of all these four residences are pending hearing with courts.

CJP remarked we will see Islamabad police case on next hearing.

The court ordered Sindh government to get vacate government residences from illegal occupants within two months, cancel the illegal allotments, allot the residences on merit and file the report thereof.

The hearing of the case was adjourned for two months.