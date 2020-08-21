Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday said that parliamentarians can steer parliamentary action towards ensuring inclusive and sustainable economies that deliver well-being and justice for all.

Addressing the 5th World Speakers Conference - attended by parliamentary leadership from around the world - through a virtual link, he said that road ahead would not be easy, especially under the new realities of COVID-19, but they must be hopeful that by joining hands and learning from each other’s experiences nothing was impossible.

He said that the world had witnessed great advancement and growth through industrial revolution. “But now we are facing a challenge to continue this growth in sustainable and equitable manner,” he said, and added that the impacts of COVID-19 have further worsened the global economic situation.

He said these impacts could be addressed through forging inclusive and sustainable economies by adopting global strategies and learning from best practices.

“The post COVID-19 era is difficult yet provides us with an opportunity to work together for human well-being and inclusivity for ensuring economic stability.”

Chairman Senate reiterated that Pakistan’s parliament was fully committed to address the inequalities and provide enabling environment to the youth and citizenry for effective participation in economic system. He apprised the world leaders that they were making all possible efforts to establish institutional mechanisms in line with the 2030 agenda.

“A robust Ehsaas (compassion) Programme was launched in 2019 to expand social protection, safety nets and support human capital development throughout the country.”

Similarly, Sehat Sahulat Programme was launched to provide health insurance coverage for those in need.

“To improve the literacy rate, Pakistan has been focusing on improving access and the quality of education.”

Also, due to COVID-19 crises, Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has been launched to protect the livelihoods and jobs of vulnerable segments, he added.

Sanjrani emphasised that sustainable development would remain an unfulfilled dream without taking into consideration the impacts of climate change.

Pakistan’s parliament has played a leading role in this regard. The passage of Pakistan Climate Change Act-2017 and establishment of Climate Change Caucus by Senate of Pakistan are some of the initiatives, he told the participants.