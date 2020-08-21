Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on the World Senior Citizen’s Day has said that senior citizens are the asset for the whole society. Giving respect to elders is part of our social life and serving them is duty facet of Eastern tradition.

He said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) has also ordered to give respect to elders as well as serving them as this help us to attain the blessings of Allah Almighty.

Buzdar said that he finds peace and solace in the company of elder and senior citizens. He said that we should get benefit from the experiences and observations of senior citizens.

Those who respect their elders do not fail at any point of life. He disclosed that first time PTI government has taken practical measures for safeguarding the rights of senior citizens. He said that Bahimat Bazurg Program has been launched for senior citizens in Punjab for which Rs3 billion have been allocated. Monthly allowance will be given to the citizens above the age of 65 years.