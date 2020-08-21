Share:

Swat - After lifting of restrictions on tourism by the government, Swat has become favourite tourists spot.

Thousands of visitors across the country thronged the valley. Tourists in large numbers were witnessed visiting different scenic spots of Swat valley. With high mountains, tall waterfalls, rivers with crystal clear water, thick forests and magical lakes as major tourist attractions, the valley attracts crowds of people from across the country throughout the year.

In Kalam, due to high influx of tourists in the area, people are facing difficulty in finding hotel rooms for overnight stays. The scorching heat and hot weather of cities has forced the people in huge numbers to visit the valley. The favourite destinations of the visitors are mainly Kalam, Miandam, Bahrain, Mar Ghuzar, Gabeen Jabba, Malam Jabba and other recreational spots. Due to the large number of tourists, owners of the hotels and restaurants have started fleecing them by over-charging.

Highways of Swat including Fizagat Road, Kalam Road and Matta Road are also witnessing severe traffic jams resulting in stranding of a large number of motorists. River Swat has been the real focus of tourists’ attention as large number of local residents and tourists from different parts of the country are visiting it in form of groups to enjoy swimming in the cold water.

According to the residents of the Swat Valley, “Rise in number of tourists has increased their income.” On the other hand many families in Kalam are renting out their houses to the people who fail to get accommodation in hotels.