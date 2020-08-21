Share:

Turkey's government has turned another signature Byzantine-era monastery known for its stunning mosaics in Istanbul into a mosque, one month after opening the iconic Hagia Sophia for Islamic prayers.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree on Friday morning to transfer the management of the medieval Chora Church to the Directorate of Islamic Affairs, so that it will now function as a mosque.

Last year, the Council of State ruled that the Chora Church building in Istanbul was endowed as a mosque under special legal circumstances during the Ottoman Empire, and that it was the state’s responsibility to preserve its intended status as a mosque.