ISLAMABAD - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday called on Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in his chamber to discuss important national and political issues. CM Punjab briefed the Senate chairman about the two-year performance of PTI government in the largest province of the country and the on-going development projects initiated by the ruling party there, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. “The provincial government should take steps for the uplift of less developed areas and the underprivileged groups of the society,” said Sanjrani.

He said that the upper house was playing its due role for improving coordination among the federating units. Senate chairman urged the need for effective coordination among the center and provinces for better legislation He asked the provinces to make joint plans of action to promote national unity and public welfare projects. He said that the house of federation would remain active to help the provinces in all areas.

Earlier, Senate chairman gave a warm welcome to CM Punjab on reaching Parliament House.