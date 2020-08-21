Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ulema from different schools of thought on Thursday announced that they will oppose the government’s move to take control of all the mosques, seminaries, and Imam Barghas in the federal capital. While addressing the media in a joint presser after a meeting here in Islamabad, Jamiat ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Islamabad Chapter Chief Maulana Abdul Hameed Hazarvi said that the government was going to pass a bill in Parliament house in order to pave the way for taking control of all the religious structures in Islamabad. He further said that they through their join protest will not allow the government to do so and will oppose the bill within and outside the Parliament House. Meanwhile, leader of Jamiat Ahli Hadees Maulana Maqsood said that the government should not touch such sensitive issues; adding that government should not challenge the Ulema in such issues. Maulana Tanvir, leader of Wifaq ul Maddaris while addressing media said that the government should stay away of such bills; adding that seminaries were running peacefully and discussing such issues will disturb the peace of the country.