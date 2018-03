DOHA - Pakistan hockey team began its campaign on an impressive note in the second Asian Champions Trophy when it outclassed Oman with a huge margin of 8-3 here at the Al-Rayyan Hockey Stadium in the Qatar capital on Thursday. Shakeel Abbasi was the top scorer with three goals while Waqas Sharif netted two. Among others, Abdul Haseem Khan, Rizwan Khan Junior and M Imran scored one goal each.