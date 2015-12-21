HOUSTON:-

Sound, image and digital art installations collide in Houston this weekend for the Day for Night Festival, which brings together music giants including Kendrick Lamar and visual artists such as Casey Reas. Walls of light, animations projected onto buildings and video installations created by award-winning artists connect three performance stages and multiple warehouse galleries. “What we’re trying to do is create an immersive experience where moving throughout the festival grounds is as engaging as standing and staring at the stage,” said Omar Afra, the Day for Night festival producer.–Reuters

Reas, whose software, prints and installations have been featured in galleries globally, will showcase a television signal collage that highlights the most watched shows on a local Los Angeles station projected onto a 20-by-25-foot (6.1-by-7.6-metre) canvas.