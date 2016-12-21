KHAIRPUR - Three people, including two primary schoolteachers, were killed in road accidents on the national highway on Tuesday.

According to details, a trailer rammed into a motorcycle at Sangi Bypass on the national highway in the jurisdiction of Sangi Police Station on Tuesday. As a result, motorcyclists Saeed Ahmed Tanwari, a primary schoolteacher from Ghotki, and Mehruddin Magi were killed at the scene. The trailer driver fled the scene after the accident.

Sangi police brought the bodies to a Pano Aqil hospital and then sent them to Ghotki after completion of legal formalities. Police took the trailer into their custody. However, no case had been filed against the trailer driver till Tuesday evening.

Separately, a man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a truck on the national highway near Kotri Kabeer.

Motorcyclist Hakim Ali Burdi died at the spot, while his relative Zulfiqar Ali Burdi was injured seriously. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Kotri Kabeer police arrested the truck driver and took the truck driver into custody. Burdi’s body was sent to Tanwari village near Kotri Kabeer after his autopsy at the Halani Hospital.

SEMINARS HELD AT SALU

Two seminars were held at the Department of Computer Sciences, Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur on Tuesday. Prof Dr Mumtaz Hussain Mahar, dean at the Faculty of Physical Sciences presided over the seminar. Both seminars were held under the supervision of Hidayatullah Shaikh. On this occasion, Wazir Ali Jamro presented his thesis titled “Comparative Study of Natural Language Processing Applications by Using Neural Network Techniques”. He said that in this era of information and communication technology, a large amount of unstructured multi-lingual text data that humanity produces and the growing usage of internet, there was a need to intelligently process the human language and extract different types of knowledge from it.

Hina Memon presented her paper on “Comparative Study of Truncating and Statistical Stemming Algorithms”. She said the wide range of information in various languages had been made available on the web in the form of e-data. She said the information retrieval system was used to ensure easy access to stored information. She said that stemmer was one such tool, which information retrieval system used to reduce morphological variants of a word to its root or stem.

Prof Dr Mumtaz Hussain Mahar lauded the research work presented by research scholars and said, “We are providing research facilities to researchers at large.”

Dr Javed Ahmed Mahar, chairman of the Department of Computer Sciences, briefed the audience about the academic and research activities of his department and shed light on the research topics. Hidayatullah Shaikh commended the research work of scholars and said that scholars had conducted their research as per directives of the HEC.

Prof Abdul Wahid Shaikh, Riaz Shaikh, Samina Rajpar and a large number of teachers and scholars attended the seminars.

SHC CHIEF JUSTICE DUE TODAY

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah is arriving on a one-day visit to Khairpur District on Dec 21 (today).

The chief justice will meet judges and bar members. He will also visit Thari Mirwah, where he will inaugurate the newly-built building of the judicial complex.