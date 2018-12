Share:

FIA Faisalabad on Thursday arrested 11 persons including two proclaimed offenders during a crackdown on human-smugglers and their agents in Faisalabad as well as Sargodha divisions. According to an FIA spokesman, those arrested were identified as Muhammad Hafeez, Muhammad Shafique, Muhammad Mustafa, Muhammad Nadeem, Amir Saeed, Muhammad Jameel, Ghulam Muhammad, Riasat Ali, Liaqat Ali, Sajid Hanif Bhutta and Abdul Rehman.–APP