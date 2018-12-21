Share:

ISLAMABAD:- The CAA Thursday revealed that 20 airhostesses and stewards of PIA having fake matriculation certificates. The CAA has sent their degrees to different education boards of the country for verification. All the educational boards have confirmed that these members have fake degrees. The CAA has now written to PIA asking the airline to immediately terminate the services of these staff members. PIA has begun action against them. Earlier this month, the national airline informed the Supreme Court that at least 12 pilots and 73 crew members had fake degrees.–APP