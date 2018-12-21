Share:

KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over 25 suspects in various raids and operation conducted in various parts of the metropolis here on Thursday.

The Rangers claimed to have arrested three suspected extortionists during a raid in Korangi locality. The Rangers on a tip off conducted a raid in Korangi locality and arrested three accused namely Saqib Abid, Talha Abid and Saqib Muhammad.

The suspects during initial course of interrogation revealed that they attacked a car of a goldsmith in Korangi area on December 5 and later they phoned him on December 8 and demanded Rs20 million extortion. They also warned him of dire consequences if he failed to give them extortion money. Following the frequent threatening calls, the complainant approached the Rangers and informed about the threatening calls.

The Rangers spokesperson said that the Rangers troops later traced and arrested the suspects along with arms and ammunitions. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least 25 suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. The accused persons were wanted to the police in various criminal activities. Police recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

The accused persons included sacked policeman associated with Lyari gangsters. Police said that Kamran alias Kami having association with the Sheraz Comrade gang of Lyari and wanted to the police in various criminal activities including target killing, kidnapping, extortion and other sort of criminal activities. Police claimed to have recovered hand grenades and other sort of weapons from his possession. Tamuria police claimed to have arrested three bandits in a raid conducted in North Nazimabad area while recovered weapons from their possession. The accused persons arrested were including Amir, Salman and Sarfarz wanted the police in various cases of robberies and street crimes. Pirabad police arrested an accused namely Siraj while recovered weapons from his possession. Garden police sized huge quantity of Guttka while arrested two Guttka venders including Khan Muhammad and Ameen. Similarly, Surjani Town police arrested an accused namely Umair while recovered Guttka from his possession. Mominabad police arrested six Guttka manufactures including Raheel, Mansoor, Zeshan, Iftakar, Amir and Arif while recovered a large amount of substance used in Guttka manufacturing. Orangi Town police also recovered huge quantity of Guttka while arrested two suppliers including Danish and Mehboob. Rizvia police arrested two drug paddlers including Hassan and Zahid while recovered three kilogram marijuana from their possession. Landhi police arrested an accused namely Faiz while recovered weapons from his possession while Korangi police arrested two including Tahir and Abdul Kalam while recovered three stolen motorbikes and weapons from their possession.