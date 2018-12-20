Share:

GUJRANWALA-CIA police have recovered the abducted girl and arrested four accused here on Thursday. DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar while talking to the media said that accused Sajjad, Nazim Shah, Masoom Shah and Umer Farooq kidnapped Haleema Sadia, 15, a resident of Kamoke, when she was going to school. On application of her father Muhammad Bashir, the police traced out the accused and arrested all of them. The police also recovered the girl.

On the other hand, the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) team on Thursday took 10 begging children into custody and shifted them in the bureau centre. A team of the CPWB Gujranwala in result of a rescue operation in different areas of the city have held up Abdul Qadeer, Mujtiba, Mehran, Owais, Yasir, Suleiman, Alam Zeb, Muskan, Masoma and Amna. All the rescued children would be produced before the court before handing over them to their parents.

Cop caught taking bribe

A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) caught a sub inspector red-handed taking bribe at Ferozwala police station. A citizen Syed Mushtaq Ali gave an application to ACE that SI Ferozwala police station M Nasir is demanded bribe from him for registering a case. After approval from the competent authority, ACE circle officer Amir Sandhu conducted a raid and held the said SI red-handed while receiving bribe of Rs10,000 from the applicant.