Share:

MULTAN - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) No 1 Multan on Thursday sentenced two terrorists to jail terms of 10 and 12 years, respectively on charges of possessing explosive material and collecting donations for their banned organisation.

A court official said that properties of both convicts have also been ordered to be confiscated. The convicts belonged to a proscribed organisation and had plans to attack law-enforcement personnel.

The CTD had arrested the terrorists - Waseem-ur-Rahman and Samiullah Hafeez - on Aug 20, 2018, and two hand-grenades, a 30-bore pistol were recovered.

from them.

During investigation, they also recovered four more hand-grenades.

ATC-1 Judge Malik Khalid Mahmood awarded 12 years imprisonment to Samiullah Hafeez and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on him. Convict Waseem-ur-Rahman was awarded 10-year imprisonment alongwith Rs 50,000 fine.