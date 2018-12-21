Share:

LAHORE : Bahria University Lahore Campus held its 1st convocation in which Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar graced the ceremony as chief guest. In total 297 degrees were awarded to the Undergraduate and Graduate students.

The chief guest awarded gold medals to Ms Lala Rukh, Ms Kanza Sana, Muhammad Hamza Aziz, Muhammad Shawaz Hussain Baluch, Ms Shumaila Yaseen, Ms Sara Amjad, Ali Hassan, Omer Iqbal, Salman Bahadar Khan, M. Nabeel Ehtisham and Muhammad Tahir Nawaz, Ms Maira Ali Ch, Muhammad Musab Sohail and Ms. RabiaZaka. 12 Silver Medals were also awarded to students who achieved position in their respective programs.

During his address to the ceremony, Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar congratulated the graduating students on their success and lauded Bahria University Lahore Campus for providing exceptional knowledge skills to the graduated students in their respective disciplines. He said that on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, he said that he is pleased to acknowledge the contribution of Bahria University in imparting higher education to our youth with its presence in Islamabad, Karachi & Lahore. He a;lso appreciated university to incorporate advanced teaching methodologies to promote multi-faceted education, exchange visits of students to foreign universities, conduct of seminars and work-shops which will definitely provide exposure to students beyond their normal text book education and knowledge.

He expressed pleasure to know the expansion of Lahore campus with larger area and extended facilities.