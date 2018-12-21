Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that it is the topmost priority of the government to digitalise Pakistan.

The federal minister was chairing the first meeting of Prime Minister Taskforce on IT and Telecom at the committee room of the Ministry of IT on Thursday.

The federal minister said that penetration of fiberization, broadband, mobile phones and smart phones will be enhanced across the country.

He said that the present government is committed for promotion of information technology in the country. We have to take Pakistan towards development and prosperity through information technology.

The meeting decided to declare IT and Telecom sector as industry and to adopt legal process in this regard.

The meeting formulated with consensus three sub-task forces on IT, Telecom and Human Resource Development. These sub-task forces were directed to submit their recommendations in six weeks time period.

Member IT Ministry of IT gave detailed presentation regarding the objectives and mandate of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

The members of the taskforce also discussed different issues and challenges confronted by IT and telecom sector in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Atta-ur-Rehman emphasised upon making our IT industry comply with international standard. He said that innovation and entrepreneurship must be promoted in the IT sector.

The taskforce was also briefed about different programs launched by Ministry of IT including Digiskills, ICT for Girls through Technology, National ICT Scholarship program etc.

The meeting was told that five national incubation centers have been established in different cities under Rollingout National Network of Incubators project.

On the other hand, the Senate standing committee on information and technology asked Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Federal Board of Revenue to extend the date of mobile registration to facilitate the people in this regard. The committee has also ordered the PTA, FBR to sit with service providers and prepare a report regarding the registration of mobile phones and submit the report to the committee in two weeks.

Secretary Information and Technology Maroof Afzal told the committee that Cabinet Division decided to block non-registered mobile phones on December 1st, 2018. He said a campaign is being run on radio, television and social media to aware the people to register their mobile sets.