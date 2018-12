Share:

A 14-year-old boy was found dead in a house in the Nishtar Colony police precincts on Thursday. The body was moved to morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police Saad Zahoor, a resident of Madina Homes. The family told the police that Saad ended his life by hanging himself with the ceiling fan at the house after an argument with his parents. The police were investigating the death.–Staff Reporter