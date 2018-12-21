Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said that the first 100 days of PTI government were painted with hard work, dedication and commitment.

He expressed these views while presiding over a marathon meeting at his office in which progress of 100-day plan was reviewed.

The chief minister was given a briefing about six different departments with regard to 100-day plan. He also separately reviewed performance of Literacy and Non-formal Basic Education, Special Education, Public Prosecution, Zakat & Ushar, Auqaf and Religious Affairs and Management and Professional Development Department. He checked departmental steps taken for providing relief to the people along with their future strategy.

The CM said that public service was the only agenda of the PTI government and it was giving particular attention to durable development and prosperity of masses.

PML-N ex-MPA joins PTI

Former PML-N MPA and Deputy Mayor Waseem Qadir called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Thursday and announced joining Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Expressing his complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Waseem Qadir said he was with them in the journey of national development and would be standing with them in future as well.