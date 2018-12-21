Share:

BEIJING: China has recently handled multiple cases on the illegal distribution of pirated works of the late Chinese martial arts novelist Jin Yong, according to the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications Thursday.

Illegal merchants jumped at the "business opportunity" for selling pirated Jin Yong novels as the public mourns the death of the renowned novelist, triggering reports from the public, said the office. During the recent crackdown, law enforcers in north China's Hebei Province seized nearly 100,000 allegedly pirated books including complete sets of pirated Jin's works at a pirated publications storage in Dingzhou City.

Large numbers of pirated Jin Yong novels were also found in other regions including Beijing, Zhejiang Province and Henan Province. Jin Yong, whose real name is Zha Liangyong (also known as Louis Cha) passed away at 94 at a hospital in Hong Kong on Oct. 30.

He was deemed the most influential Wuxia (swordsmen) novelist of the 20th century, influencing generations of Chinese and overseas readers.

Officials with the office called on readers to value the copyright of Jin's works to show him due respect.