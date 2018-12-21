Share:

BEIJING - Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe met with Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation and Chief of Main Directorate for Political-Military Affairs of the Russian Armed Forces Andrey Kartapolov in Beijing Thursday.

Wei spoke highly of recent exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries.

“China is willing to work jointly with Russia, taking the opportunity of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries next year to resolutely implement the consensus reached by the two heads of states and promote the two sides’ military cooperation to continuously score new achievements,” Wei said.

Kartapolov said Russia would strengthen cooperation with China in the military and other fields, and keep pushing the relationship between the two countries and their militaries to a new level.

Putin praises achievements of China’s reform Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised the achievements of China’s development in the past decades, calling China’s reform and opening-up “the right step.”

“We are positive about the changes that happened in China. I believe for a country like China, with a population of 1.3 billion, stability and predictability are very important, including the domestic policy,” Putin told Xinhua at an annual press conference.

“Stability guarantees the progressive development of China,” he added, referring to China’s reform and opening-up in the past 40 years.

Putin also applauded the closer China-Russia ties and expected the total volume of bilateral trade this year to reach the targeted 100 billion U.S. dollars.

“This is the result of the state of Russia-China relations and the rise of trust between our countries,” he said.

The president also noted that cooperation between Russia and China helps to maintain more stable global dynamics.

“We cooperate not only in the spheres of economy and security, but also actively cooperate in the international arena,” Putin said, noting that “the Russian-Chinese interaction in the international arena is a factor of stability and predictability for the development of the world.”

The Kremlin initiated Putin’s annual press conference in 2001, which provides an opportunity for the president to elaborate on policy and solve pressing problems facing ordinary Russian citizens.