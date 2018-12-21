Share:

LAHORE - The change of existing political system is not required for the establishment of a Madinah-like state in Pakistan, says a member of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), who also thinks that the mission set by Prime Minister Imran Khan can be accomplished by the PTI-led government by the end of its constitutionally-mandated term.

Dr Muhammad Raghib Naeemi, who is also head of Jamia Naeemia, Lahore, told The Nation on Thursday the CII is meeting in Islamabad next month to discuss a blueprint of the State of Madinah. In his assessment the outlines of the system can be drafted in about six months and the same could be implemented in the rest of the term of the present rulers.

The CII is a recommendatory body and parliament enacts laws to implement its recommendations that it feels necessary. However, a large number of recommendations of this body on a variety of subjects remain unimplemented.

According to Dr Naeemi, internal and external peace, economic stability, end of the wasteful expenditure, eradication of sectarian discrimination and steps to address the sensitivities of the ethnic groups are some of the requirements of the system Prime Minister Imran Khan is alluding to when he talks of the state of Madinah.

He said 60 percent people of Pakistan were involved in agriculture and thus the government would have to pay special attention to this sector.

Reforms were also needed in the education sector in which, he said, many a system could be seen at the same time. These systems should be merged and only two-three systems should stay in the field. He did not elaborate.

To meet the health sector requirements, Dr Naeemi said, there was a need for the establishment of specialised hospitals. The big hospitals should be avoided.

When asked what should be the priorities of the government to transform the society into a Madinah-like state, the head of the Jamia Naeemia said economic stability should be accorded first priority after which law and order, education and health are the important pillars of the system.

He underlined the need for the establishment of small- size manufacturing units and production of skilled manpower for various fields to not only meet domestic requirements but also export to other countries.

Already a large number of Pakistanis are working in foreign countries and sending billions of dollars every year. Their remittances are helping the country meet its foreign exchange requirements.

In response to a question, Dr Naeemi said the existing system has the capacity to give 50 percent results only. Its shortcomings should be addressed immediately, he emphasised.

In his opinion, the system of accountability was not working properly, notwithstanding the government’s claims to the contrary.

According to him, roles of all institutions had been explained in the Constitution and they should work within their limits. If any institution tries to cross its limits, the state would suffer.

He said the parliament should frame laws according to the requirements of the country.

Questioned if it was permissible to take interest-based loans from other countries and institutions to meet immediate needs, Dr Naeemi said the government should go for long-term planning, relying on the local resources.

He cited Iran’s example which was making progress in all fields despite facing sanctions imposed by some countries.

Iran used sanctions as an opportunity to attain self-reliance. This was a good example for Pakistan to emulate, he stressed.

“This is the best way to get rid of foreign loans”.