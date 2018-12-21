Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Friday said, a comprehensive policy has been devised for corruption-free Pakistan.

“NAB is committed to making Pakistan corruption free,” he said during his visit to NAB Lahore, to review bureau’s working, here today.

NAB director general Lahore, along with officials of the body, briefed Javed Iqbal about the so far progress made over the graft cases of the circle.

Addressing the attendants of the meeting, the chairman of anti-graft body said, complaints about financial irregularities have doubled this year, as compared to 2017, which clearly shows the masses trust over the body.

“We will come up with the expectation of the countrymen in this regard,” he maintained.

NAB is committed to take ongoing corruption cases to a logical end, reiterated NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal.

The NAB chairman, on Thursday while ruling out allegations of nepotism, had said the bureau is carrying out across the board accountability.

Responding to the critics, he said NAB is an independent body and has no sympathies for any political party or an individual.