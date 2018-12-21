Share:

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Rafaqat Ali Gondal on Thursday issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of three doctors after they failed to appear before the court to testify in Tyno syrup deaths case. The Shahdara police had registered the case against Fida Hussain and others over selling a cough syrup in bulk which cuased deaths of eleven people in 2012. The AD&SJ directed the police to arrest the doctors and produce them before the court on the next date of hearing for the purpose. AD&SJ Rafaqat Ali conducted proceedings in presence of two accused Fida Hussain and Sarfraz produced in the court amidst stringent security measures.–Staff Reporter