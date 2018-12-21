Share:

ISLAMABAD: Central Power Purchase Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) Thursday sought 33 paisas decrease in power tariff for the month of November under monthly fuel adjustment formula. In a petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained the cost of per unit remained at Rs4.71/kWh against the reference fuel charges of Rs5.0497/ kWh per unit fixed for November. The CPPA-G sought an increase of 33 paisas in the tariff. A total 7,545.83 Gwh electricity was generated during the said period and the hydel share stood at 33.98 per cent, coal 13.83 per cent, furnace oil 0.08 per cent, gas 20.04 per cent, RLNG 17.23 per cent, nuclear 10.88 per cent and wind 1.68 per cent, the petition said.–APP