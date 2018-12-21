Share:

LAHORE - Descon, 3D Modelling and Jazz won their round matches against Akzonobel, ICI Pakistan and UBS XI in the Premier Super League here at various venues. In the first match at Township Whites Cricket Ground, Descon routed Akzonobel by 7 wickets. Akzonobel set a target of 119 runs which Descon chased losing three wickets. Muhammad Murtaza from Descon got two wickets and was declared man of the match. In the first match at Race Course Cricket Ground, Jazz overwhelmed UBS XI by 7 wickets. Batting first, UBS XI scored 83-7 while in reply, Jazz achieved the target losing three wickets. Ijaz Baloch from Jazz got three wickets and was awarded player of the match award. In the second match at Race Course Cricket Ground, 3D Modelling beat ICI Pakistan by 16 runs. 3D Modelling, batting first, scored 159 runs while in reply, ICI Pakistan could score 143-5. Ahtasham-ul-Haq from 3D Modelling struck 46 and was named man of the match.–Staff Reporter