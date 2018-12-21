Share:

Lahore - The representatives of all political parties and groups assembled at Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan on Thursday a conference with the AJK President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan.

They discussed the conditions prevailing in Indian-Occupied Kashmir and have passed several resolutions showing solidarity with Kashmiris in their just cause.

In one resolution, the massacre of Pulwama, South Kashmir Valley, on 15 December, was strongly condemned. Since July, 2016 when Burhan Wani, a youth from South Kashmir Valley was martyred, the Indian army has been on killing spree in the occupied Valley Kashmir which resulted in mass killings, blinding hundreds of young girls and boys, injuring thousands and arresting thousands of Kashmiri Muslim youths.

In another resolution, blatant violation of human rights of the people of Kashmir by the occupation Indian army was condemned and an appeal was made to the conscientious world leaders to take cognizance of this grave situation in Indian held Kashmir (IHK) and adopt remedial measures to stop genocide of Kashmiri Muslims and to save their life, liberty, honour and properties. An appeal to the UN Secretary General was made to convene immediately the meeting of the Security Council to discuss the grave situation prevailing in the Indian held Kashmir and discharge its responsibilities under article 24 of the Un Charter, with particular reference to its Resolution of J & K State dated 20 March, 1951 of maintaining peace in the region which endangers international peace and security.

ln another resolution, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court was appealed to initiate inquiry under Article 15 of the Rome Statute into the commission of War Crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity by the Indian state and her army and security forces in Kashmir as also evidenced by the Report issued on June 14, 2018 by the OUNHRC and to bring the culprits to justice. In one resolution, the valiant people of Indian occupied J&K were praised and it was declared to extend full support to them in their struggle for freedom and self-determination, whose right to self-determination is granted under UN charter and the International Law and recognized by the Security.

During the conference AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that all religio-political parties are united on Kashmir issue. He said that all the Kashmiris present in the world demand their right of freedom. He said that Indian usurped their right. He said that India could not win Kashmir using violence. He said that India sacrificed over 240 Kashmiris. He said that over one hundred thousand Kashmiris have been sacrificed their lives since 1990.

He said that the UN Human Rights and British reports have revealed Indian brutalities. He said that there are four stakeholders of the issue including India, Pakistan, UNO and Kashmiris. He said that foreigner minister Shah Mehmood Quraishi have truly supported the cause.

Justice (R) Khalil ur Rehman said that Kashmir was part of Pakistan and without it Pakistan was incomplete. Salman Ghani said that the new generation revived the freedom movement. He said that all the young Kashmiris were fighting against India. Prof Saifullah Khalid, Molana Muhammad Shafi Josh and Shahid Rasheed also spoke on the occasion.