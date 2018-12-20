Share:

SIALKOT-A local faith healer Akhtar Iqbal was alleged tortured to death by his followers due to some unknown reasons in Sialkot Cantt’s Askari Colony-II on Thursday.

Reportedly, some of his followers called the local faith healer Akhtar Iqbal from his village Seedhar for special prayers, where some eight suspects including Imran Maseeh, Muhammad Asim, Ehsan, Razi and Ali brutally tortured him to death. The reason behind this brutal murder was not yet known, said the local police. The accused fled away from the spot.

Sialkot Cantt police have registered a murder case against the accused on the report of victim’s wife Riffat Akhtar. Police shifted the dead body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy.