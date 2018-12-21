Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing on Friday rounded up a suspect allegedly involved in the Rs3 billion bitcoin fraud from Karachi.

According to the FIA, the suspect has defrauded around 17,000 citizens.

A crackdown has been initiated by the FIA against the suspects involved in online currency fraud.

As per reports, four accomplices of the suspect have been arrested so far. The suspects have been identified as Hasan, Mehran, Nasir Dar, and Hasan Abbas.

The FIA also recovered four mobile phones and four laptops from the suspect’s possession.