Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-A team of FIA Cyber Crime Wing arrested suspect Dr Imran Farooq of Islampura locality of Toba for allegedly blackmailing, harassing and threatening a lady doctor of Attara Hazari (Jhang).

FIA assistant director Shoaib Haroon told the media that an FIR had been registered on the application of complainant under sections 20, 21 and 24 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 against accused who allegedly opened and operated fake facebook accounts and sent her nude pictures of her which he had created through editing and started threatening her and her family while he also demanded from her the cash of Rs100,000 to restrain from blackmailing her. The FIA team have started investigation.

Conference on terrorism

A two-day conference started here at Govt Women College auditorium on Thursday under the auspices of Dukhtran-e-Pakistan Programme (DPP) to support the unanimous narrative issued by hundreds of religious scholars of all schools of thoughts against extremism and terrorism. On first day, it was addressed by Provincial Women Development Minister Ashfa Fatyana, Jamaat-e-Islami former MNA Dr Samia Raheel Qazi, DPP provincial coordinator Muniba Shahzad, Faisalabad Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch, RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad, DPO Sadiq Ali, scholars - Dr Ziaul Haq, Dr Namra Ishaq and Musarrat Misbah. Speakers stressed the need to adopt tolerance. They condemned sectarianism.