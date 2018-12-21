Share:

KOHISTAN - Kolai Palis police in Kohistan Thursday claimed to have arrested four more accused of Kohistan video scandal.

Talking to APP District Police Officer (DPO) Kohistan Iftikhar Ahmed confirmed the arrest of four more suspects Mahboob ur Rehman S/O Sarfraz, Abdul Rasheed S/O Shaheer, Shams ur Rehman S/O Muhammad Wazir and Habeeb Ullah S/O Jan Alim residents of Gadar Kohistan in the video scandal. They were presented before the judicial magistrate and got five days physical remand, he added.

Earlier Kohistan police also arrested four accused on November 29 including Sarfraz, Safeer, Omer Khan and Saeer under section 202/201/420 and 364 and started an investigation and after completion of their eight-day judicial remand shifted them to Dasu sub-jail.

The four accused were involved in killing of boys and girls in 2012 after a mobile phone video of them dancing at a wedding in a remote village in Kohistan emerged on social media.

The complainant of the Kohistan video scandal Afzal Kohistani alleged that police were trying to protect the main accused adding that he had again submitted an appeal in Supreme Court of Pakistan for reinvestigation in the case as the killing of three girls was confirmed.