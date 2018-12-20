Share:

Gender equality is ease of access to resources and opportunities regardless of gender, including economic participation, decision-making and gender equality between men and women. Both the genders are free to develop their personal abilities and make choices without limitations set by stereotypes. It means the different behaviors, aspirations, and needs of men and women should be considered, valued and favored equality. But it doesn’t mean that men and women have to become the same- only that their rights, responsibilities and opportunities not be dependent on their gender.

But if I talk about equal rights of women in our country Pakistan, they aren’t getting much because women are considered slavish regardless of their roles as a sisters, mothers or daughters. As we are all aware, women are the roots of a nation. A country has a better chance of developing if there is equality of genders and women are given rights and opportunities with their needs fulfilled in educational and professional spheres.

According to a saying: “If you educate a man, you educate a man, if you educate a woman, you educate a generation.” If you educate a woman, you educate an entire generation.

Therefore I request the government to take a serious step to resolve this issue of gender inequality. .

NIAZ BALOCH,

Karachi, December 8.