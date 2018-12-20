Share:

MULTAN-PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Syed Ahmad Mahmood has said that the way the government is dealing with the opposition has jeopardised the democracy, warning that a massive protest drive would be launched across the country if PPP leadership was arrested under false allegations.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he added that the rulers would be responsible for the subsequent situation. He said that vindictive actions against those raising voice in favour of people's rights and attempts to mute them would prove fatal for the democracy. He claimed that those slinging mud on political opponents were playing against democracy. "But those hatching conspiracies to derail the democracy will achieve nothing except humiliation," he anticipated.

He said that the rulers were responsible for chaos in the country. He maintained that the rulers failed to hide their failures and lost their temper to listen to the positive criticism from the opposition. "Now they are making useless efforts to hide behind the institutions," he added.

He declared that the PPP workers were fully prepared to launch a democratic movement against this non-democratic government. He declared that the workers would fight against government-backed tyranny at all levels. He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and his comrades to wait for their turn, saying the PPP had successfully faced many non-democratic powers. He declared that the PPP would fight against conspiracies against country, nation and democracy.

He claimed that the worst democratic government in national history had posed serious threats to country and nation, adding that the rulers had becme a security risk for democracy and country.

ACTION AGAINST HOUSING

COLONIES ORDERED

Commissioner Multan division Imran Sikandar Baloch has ordered to crack down on housing colonies involved in throwing trash and construction material on roads.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, the Commissioner said that the housing societies charged trash collection fee from their residents and therefore it was their responsibility to collect and dispose off their trash. He exempted Multan Wate Management Company from collecting trash from private housing colonies.

He also directed the WASA officials to check water supply connections of all societies and improve recovery. He directed MDA officials to collect the record of illegal housing colonies and fulfill all legal requirements before approving any new colony.

He directed concerned officials to immediately accomplish construction of all incomplete roundabouts and roads. He further asked MDA officials to prepare a list of defaulters of MDA and start action against them.