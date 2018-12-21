Share:

Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that the government is working to enhance the tax base in the country with a comprehensive package for tax reforms.

At a ceremony in Rawalpindi, he said there is no scarcity of electricity in the country and “baseless” criticism in this regard should be avoided.

Asad Umar said about 12 percent increase in “remittances” was recorded in the present fiscal year.

Meanwhile, in a meeting in Islamabad, the finance minister said that the government will launch Sharia-compliant bonds to ease out liquidity of the power sector.

He said a “consortium” of Islamic Banks was given the task to facilitate government in this regard.