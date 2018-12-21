Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that the government is working to enhance the tax base in the country with a comprehensive package for tax reforms.
At a ceremony in Rawalpindi, he said there is no scarcity of electricity in the country and “baseless” criticism in this regard should be avoided.
Meanwhile, in a meeting in Islamabad, the finance minister said that the government will launch Sharia-compliant bonds to ease out liquidity of the power sector.
He said a “consortium” of Islamic Banks was given the task to facilitate government in this regard.