Share:

Hindu Community in Islamabad has decided to construct a temple to perform their religious rituals.

According to media reports this decision has been taken in the meeting of Hindu Punchayat which was attended by Hindu Panchayat president Pretam Das, Dr Ramesh Kumar, MNA Lal Chand MNA, Ashok Kumar Senator and others.

The problems facing by Hindu community in different sectors and construction of Hindu temple were discussed in the meeting.

Sources said that previous government had allotted 4 kanal land for construction of the temple in H-9 and government and CDA has issued NOC on this count.