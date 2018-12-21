Share:

LAHORE - Renowned broadcaster, poet, writer, journalist and director of Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan, Absar Abdul Ali passed away due to cardiac arrest here on Thursday.

He was laid to rest at a local graveyard. A large number of people hailing from various sections of society attended his funeral. He is survived by a son and two daughters.

Absar Abdul Ali was rushed to Services Hospital after he suffered heart attack but he could not survive as the problem led to attack on his lungs after a short initial recovery. He breathed his last at 8am on Thursday.

Managing Director Nawa-i-Waqt Group, Rameeza Majid Nizami, expressed deep sense of grief over the demise of Absar Abdul Ali. She expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude. She said the death of Absar Abdul Ali is a big loss to journalism as well.

Absar Abdul Ali was among the leading vocalists and newscasters of Radio and Television. He authored a number plays for radio and TV in addition to books for the children. He also served Waqt NewsTV in its programme on Current Affairs and as an analyst. The diseased was also deputy speaker of Hamdard Majlis-e-Shura and was regular participant of its monthly meetings. Many theses were also written on him.

Absar Abdul Ali related to the dynasty of Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar. With highly gentle and noble character, he held excellent command on language. It was this property that people reached him to correct their Urdu language. As director Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan he organized a number of events on a variety of subjects.

The diseased had started his journalistic career in 1957 from daily ‘Qaumi Awaz’ which was published from Lukhnow (India). In 1959 he shifted to Lahore where he served as broadcaster of radio and TV for 22 years. He also launched a magazine ‘Sarshar.’ His books ‘Batashey,’ ‘Kesey Kasey Log’ (on Muslim Scientists) and ‘Hali Hath’ stand apart among his other works as they won him a number of awards and certificates of recognition.

Saadia Rashid, Bushra Rehman, S.M.Zafar, Furrukh Javed, Zafar Ali Raja, Ashtar Ausaf Ali, Tauqeer Nasir, Aneesur Rehman, Hafiz Muzaffar Mohsin, Nazir Ambalvi, Muhammad Mumtaz Rashid, Jalil Aali, Yousaf Alamagirin, Naveed Ch among others have expressed heart-felt grief over the demise of Absar Abdul Ali.

Qurankhwani for deceased will be held at 12-Butt Villas, near Sector V, DHA, (LUMS) here at 3pm today (Friday).