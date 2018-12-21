Share:

The donkey business is flourishing in Lahore, with the city now boasting of having the third largest population of donkeys in the world. As a matter of routine, an average donkey in Pakistan makes Pakistani rupees 1,000 ($7) in a day.

The Pakistani government has found it to be an economic necessity to open a hospital just for donkeys.

Located in the bustling city of Lahore, the hospital will serve "donkey patients" free of charge.

That the government has conceived a hospital dedicated to such mammals has gladdened the hearts of owners and donkey breeders.

The "donkey news" has gone viral on the internet and has attracted lots of attention.